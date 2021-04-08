Prisma Health hosting virtual 2021 WellFest on May 22

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is still scheduled to hold their free annual health and wellness event next month. This year’s event will be conducted virtually. WellFest 2021 will be May 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event will include renowned physicians and motivational experts who will inspire South Carolinians to take control of their personal wellness. This years topics will range from COVID-19, vaccines, heart health, risk factors for diseases and more.

You can register for your spot online now at prismahealth.org/wellfest. Vendors and exhibitors looking to participate in the virtual exhibitor fair should visit the same website. For any questions, call Prisma’s Office of Community Health at 888-797-1931.