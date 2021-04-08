Richland Library discusses changes made during the pandemic in order to meet community needs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) It’s National Library Week, and Richland Library has plenty of free resources available to the community. Emily Stoll spoke with Good Morning Columbia about how the library adapted to better serve everyone during the pandemic.

As a reminder, the library continues to provide select services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Monday though Saturday at all 13 of locations.

For the latest updates and safety protocols, call 803-799-9084, or visit richlandlibrary.com.

