SC hate crime bill heads to Senate after passing third reading in the House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Representatives have advanced a South Carolina hate crime bill after it passed a third reading Thursday. The measure allows for harsher penalties for crimes specifically targeting victims based on race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation or disabilities.

South Carolina is currently one of three states that does not have a hate crime law in place. The bill will now head to the Senate to be voted on.