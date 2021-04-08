SC residents must search for work or grow their skills in order to keep unemployment benefits

CNN– A growing number of states are bringing back a search for work requirement to keep unemployment benefits. According to unemploymentpua.com, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada and Idaho recently added a work mandate to its jobless benefits.

The states say some or all recipients will now have to search for work or grow their skills. 19 other states have also brought back this requirement. States suspended the mandate after the pandemic forced states to lock down last year.