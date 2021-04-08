Some Facebook, Instagram users report outages with sites Thursday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It appears all is right with the world again, after thousands of Facebook and Instagram users say they scrambled to find out if they were the only ones having numerous problems accessing the social media sites.

The company Downtracker, which is an online tracker that records website outages, says roughly 131,000 people reported issues late Thursday afternoon.

Facebook posted a comment saying a configuration change to the system caused Facebook services ‘to be unavailable to some people’ Thursday. According to the site, they investigated the problem and resolved it as soon as they could.

All issues that were reported appear to have been fixed and are back up and running.