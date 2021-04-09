Gamecocks’ Saturday Baseball Game Time Moved Up Due to Potential Severe Weather

COLUMBIA – Due to forecast for late-afternoon thunderstorms in the Midlands, the University of South Carolina baseball team’s game with Missouri on Saturday, April 10 will now start at 12 p.m. The series finale is still scheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 12 p.m.

South Carolina-Missouri Weekend Series

Game 1 – Friday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, April 10, 12 p.m. (CHANGE FROM ORIGINAL SCHEDULE)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 11, 12 p.m.