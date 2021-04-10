Gamecock baseball drops series opener to Missouri

COLUMBIA – Missouri scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings as the Tigers defeated the University of South Carolina baseball team, 7-2, Friday night (April 9) in the opener of a three-game SEC series at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks got out to a 2-0 lead in the second on a Brady Allen RBI single. Jack Mahoney scored on a wild pitch for the game’s second run. Missouri then scored three in the fifth on a three-run double from Garrett Rice. Then in the sixth, a Brandt Belk RBI double and a throwing error that scored a pair gave Missouri a 6-2 lead. The Tigers ended the scoring in the eighth on a double play that scored a run.

Allen had two of Carolina’s five hits on the night. The loss on the mound went to Thomas Farr , who allowed four hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and five walks.

POSTGAME NOTES

The start of the game was delayed 90 minutes due to lightning and rain in the area.

Carolina drops its second game of the season at home.

Carolina’s pitching staff had 12 strikeouts on the night.

Wes Clarke belted his third double of the year.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Missouri continue its three-game set on Saturday, April 10 with a noon first pitch. This is a change from the original schedule due to the threat of potential weather in the late afternoon in the Midlands.