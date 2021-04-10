Newberry dominates Wingate 34-9, Todd Knight earns 70th career win

NEWBERRY, S.C. – For the second straight game, Newberry dominated their opponent, this time defeating Wingate University 34-9 Saturday night to finish their spring season 5-1. The win also gave head coach Todd Knight his 70th career win, making him just two wins shy of tying the school record.

The Wolves took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in just a minute and forty-four seconds. After a six-yard run by Dre Harris and an eight-yard rush by Brentley Allen , the wolves would have the ball at their own 39-yard line. Mario Anderson would then rush the ball 11 yards to the 50, and then he broke off a 50-yard touchdown run to put Newberry on the board. The Wolves would make it 7-0 after a Cater Parrot extra-point.

The Bulldogs kicked a field goal later in the quarter, but Parrot would drill a 36-yard field goal to make it again a seven-point game. After almost an hour lightning delay, Harris would connect on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Bobby Irby early in the second quarter increase the Wolves’ lead to 17-3. Parrot then connected on a 21-yard field goal with 3:03 remaining to increase the lead to 13. Wingate then took the ball and drove down the field to kick a field goal as time expired to make the score 20-6.

With the earlier delay, the coaches decided to skip halftime and go straight into the second half. The Bulldogs took their opening drive and drove down the field but had to settle for another field goal to make it 20-9. That would be as close as Wingate would get as Newberry controlled the clock for most of the second half. The Wolves got a four-yard touchdown run from Harris and a five-yard touchdown run from Allen to round out the scoring.

Harris was 5-9 for 66 yards in the air and eight rushes for 90 yards, with a passing and rushing touchdown. Anderson finished the game with 14 rushes for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Catriez Cook had 16 rushes for 96 yards. Cade Ruff had one catch for 33 yards, and Irby had two receptions for 21 yards and a score. On defense, Nick Yearwood led the Wolves with seven tackles and a quarterback hurry. Alex Smith finished with five tackles and a pass breakup, while Kegan Crowell had five tackles and one tackle for a loss. Anthony Blue and Josh Edwards each recorded one sack.