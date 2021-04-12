Consumer News: Mastercard to let you know your carbon footprint, Dolly Parton has her own ice cream flavor and more!

CNN– Mastercard will let you know your carbon footprint based on what you buy. The credit card company has created a calculator to understand how spending habits contribute to carbon emissions. The tool doesn’t track individual transactions, but it focuses on specific spending categories. It calculates the impact of transactions by using an average footprint for different industries. Mastercard says they plan to reach net zero emissions by the year 2050.

Numerous cruise ships are ready to return to the seas, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to announce a date for when ships will be allowed to dock at U.S. ports. However, the industry is poised for a rebound. Carnival Cruises says passenger reservations have nearly doubled over the past few months, and Norwegian Cruise Line says it is set to continue domestic trips for passengers and crews who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Cruise Line International Association says the CDC wants a zero-risk approach for cruise ships, as opposed to calling for mitigated efforts against the virus.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is ‘working 9 to 5’ to create their new Dolly Parton flavor. Demand for the ice cream crashed the company’s website when it was released last week. Some customers, who were reportedly able to get the flavor, tried to sell it on eBay for $1,000 per pint. Jeni’s says it will give 48 hour notice before strawberry pretzel pie is available. Sales will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that gives free books to children from birth to age five.