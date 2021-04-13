Capitol Police officer killed during car attack lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda

CNN– The Capitol Police officer killed earlier this month, now lies in honor in the Capitol’s Rotunda. Officer William Evans died April 2 after a man rammed a vehicle into a barricade at the Capitol. After his casket was carried into the Capitol Tueday afternoon, President Biden and congressional leaders spoke about his dedication to our country.

Lying in honor at the Capitol is a rare honor, and is the civilian equivalent of lying in state, which is reserved only for government and military officials.

Evans served the Capitol Police for 18 years.