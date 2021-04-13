City officials hold ribbon cutting to unveil improvements made at E.B. Sessions Park

1/2 IMG 7685 Ribbon cutting at E.B. Sessions Park Image: ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 7678 Ribbon cutting at E.B. Sessions Park Image: ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some new playground improvements are in place in the City of Columbia, as part of the city’s Master Plan. City Councilman Ed McDowell and the Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting at the E.B. Sessions playground.

The park on Beaumont Avenue now includes picnic tables, benches, new playground structures and more. Officials say they hope the improvements will help accommodate more use of the park over time, and provide a positive impact for Columbia residents.