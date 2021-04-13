Gamecock baseball shuts out Charleston Southern 9-0

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team used a grand slam from Josiah Sightler , three hits from David Mendham and five strong innings on the mound from Jack Mahoney in a 9-0 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night (April 13) at Founders Park.

Mahoney struck out seven in five innings of work as five pitchers combined on the shutout for the Garnet and Black.

Carolina scored a pair of runs in the first on a fielder’s choice groundout by Wes Clarke and an RBI double by Andrew Eyster . Mendham’s third home run of the year made it 4-0 in the third while Sightler’s blast in the fourth gave Carolina an 8-0 lead. A Brady Allen sacrifice fly in the fifth was the final run scored by the Gamecocks.

Mendham had three hits and two RBI while Sightler drove in four with his pair of hits. Eyster added two hits while Allen scored a pair of runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina improves to 15-2 at Founders Park this season.

The Gamecocks had their third shutout of the season after a pair of shutouts against Mercer.

Carolina now has 50 home runs on the year after Mendham and Sightler’s blast.

The Gamecocks lowered their team ERA to 3.36.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Baton Rouge, La., to open a three-game series with LSU starting Thursday night (April 15) at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) at Alex Box Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.