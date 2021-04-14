Richland County Sheriff’s Department releases statement regarding Summit community incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement regarding the incident that occurred Monday in the Summit neighborhood.

“Sheriff Lott announces the arrest of a man after a viral video provided additional evidence in an assault case.

Jonathan Pentland (DOB: 09-12-1978) was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree after a confrontation in the Summit Neighborhood of Columbia, SC turned physical.

A video of the assault began circulating social media on April 12. Two men, including Pentland and another man, were seen in the video standing on a sidewalk in front of a home. Deputies were called to the scene at the request of a concerned citizen who reported an altercation was taking place.

When deputies arrived, both Pentland and the victim were outside of the home, along with other witnesses. It was reported to the deputies that the victim approached several neighbors in a threatening manner and the confrontation escalated after a neighbor asked Pentland to intervene. Deputies who responded were not shown the video that is now currently circulating and sent the case forward for the Investigations Division to handle.

In the video, Pentland can be seen confronting the victim on the sidewalk and instructing him to move away. Pentland is also seen pushing the victim after he refuses to move. There was also another instance of Pentland pushing the victim after the video ended and he knocked the victim’s phone from his hand after the victim began taking pictures of his home.

After an investigation of the incident, Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators presented the case to the Richland County Solicitor’s Office and a Magistrate Judge who agreed that there was sufficient evidence to issue a warrant for Pentland’s arrest. He was arrested April 14 at 8:30 a.m.

While deputies were on scene on April 12, two other reports were made that alleged incidents of assault against the victim in this case. Those incidents are each being investigated independently. The victim has an underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents. RCSD is actively working to get him the help that he needs in an attempt to divert him from the criminal justice system.

It has been confirmed that Pentland is actively serving in the US Army and is assigned to Fort Jackson. The Commanding General of Fort Jackson has been briefed by Sheriff Lott regarding this incident and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Pentland was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.