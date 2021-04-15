5th Circuit Solicitors Office releases statement on the charges filed against Jonathan Pentland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, 5th Circuit Solicitor Bryon E. Gipson released a statement regarding the charges brought against Jonathan Pentland and the response his office received. Solicitor Gipson responded to those calling for additional charges against Pentland, saying many have called for Pentland to be charged with “unlawful restraint,” a charge the solicitor says does not exist.

The full statement from Solicitor Gipson is provided below.

“On April 14, 2021, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged and arrested Jonathan Pentland with one count of Assault and Battery in the Third Degree under Section 16-3–600(E)‘ of the South Carolina Code for an incident that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021. Since that time, my office has been contacted by several members of the community demanding that Mr. Pentland face additional criminal charges, to include the offense of “Unlawful Restraint,” for his alleged conduct. It is important to take note that no such charge exists in South Carolina. A Bill to amend our Code of Laws so as to create this offense under Section 16–3-915 was introduced in the South Carolina House of Representatives many years ago, but was never actually enacted into law. Aside from this clarification as to the non existence of this statute, it would be premature for this office to comment on the possibility of additional charges as I have not yet had the opportunity to review the complete investigation of this matter.”