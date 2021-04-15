Demonstrators at the Statehouse call for Solicitor to “appropriately charge” Jonathan Pentland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In response to Jonathan Pentland’s arrest, some demonstrators walked from the Statehouse to the Richland County Courthouse Thursday afternoon. Demonstrators say they are calling on Solicitor Byron Gipson to, “appropriately charge” Pentland with a fine no more than $5,000 or up to 20 years in prison.

Protestors told ABC Columbia that they also want Pentland and those in similar situations to have more consequences.