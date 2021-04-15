Multiple protests held in reaction to viral video in the Summit community

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A protest was scheduled at the Statehouse Thursday afternoon in response to the viral video of Jonathan Pentland shoving a young Black man walking in Pentland’s neighborhood. Demonstrators say they are calling on Solicitor Byron Gipson to “appropriately charge” Jonathon Pentland. The protest was organized by the group “One Common Cause Community Control Intiative.”

This is not the only protest we’ve seen in response to this video. Last night, members of the activist group Empower SC, along with dozens of citizens, gathered outside of Pentland’s home in Summit Parkway.