Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police officer Eric Stillman fatally shot Adam Toledo, 13, on March 29, 2021, in Chicago. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – Disturbing bodycam video shows a 13-year-old boy appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before a Chicago police officer shoots and kills him.

The jumpy nighttime footage from Officer Eric Stillman’s bodycam was released Thursday.

A still frame from the footage shows that Adam Toledo wasn’t holding anything and had his hands up when Stillman shot him in the chest on March 29.

Stillman’s bodycam footage shows him shining a light on a handgun on the ground near Toledo after he shot him.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot implored the public to stay peaceful.

