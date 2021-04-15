We Are Sharing Hope SC shares the importance of donating organs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One non-profit is spreading the word of the importance of donating organs to save lives.

Curtis spoke with the President & CEO of We Are Sharing Hope SC, David DeStefano, about the non-profit’s efforts to spread awareness of donating organs to those in need.

According to Donate Life SC, more than 2 million South Carolina residents have registered to donate their organs.

For more information, please visit Donate Life SC’s website.