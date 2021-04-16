FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The FBI says that last year it questioned the man who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx plant in Indianapolis.

Paul Keenan is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office.

He said Friday that agents questioned 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.” He says agents questioned Hole based on items found in his bedroom but he did not elaborate on what they were. No crime was identified.

A police report obtained by The Associated Press shows that officers seized a pump-action shotgun from Hole’s home after responding to the mother’s call.