Learn more about resources to help victims of sexual assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s National Sexual Assault Awareness month and there are many resources available to the victims that need help.

Curtis spoke with Aishia Deal, director of relationship education at the Shepherd’s Door Domestic Violence Resource Center in California.

She talked about how victims can identify what sexual assault is and how they can get the help they need.

You can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The hotline is free, confidential and available 24/7.

You can also visit the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ website to access more resources.