SC Forestry Commission calling for Red Flag Fire Alert Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Forestry Commission is calling for a Red Flag Fire Alert for Wednesday and Thursday. The alert will go into effect Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “Low relative humidity presents enough wildfire risk on its own, but when coupled with sustained winds for two consecutive days, the need for vigilance is very much heightened.”

The state Forestry Commission says Red Flag Alerts are issued when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfires. Officials are urging people not to do any outdoor burning.