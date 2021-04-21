President Biden reacts to the Chauvin trial verdict

CNN– On Tuesday, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts for the death of George Floyd. Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis.

Garland said the new civil investigation is separate from the federal criminal investigation into the death of George Floyd that the Justice Department had previously announced. After the verdict on Tuesday, the White House says President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke on the phone with Floyd’s brother. The president says this verdict is a step in the right direction.

Chauvin’s bail was remanded, and he will remain in jail until he faces a judge again in two months to be sentenced on all three charges.