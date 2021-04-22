Find a new gig at the Marwin Company’s job fair today!

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re looking for a job in manufacturing, one local company is looking for you at a job fair today!

The Marwin Company, Inc. job fair goes from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the business on 107 McQueen Street in West Columbia.

Curtis spoke with Amanda Woodford, a Recruiting and Talent Acquisition Specialist for the company.

She talked about what skills they’re looking for in potential applicants.

Open positions include general laborers and assembly line workers.

You can learn more about the company by visiting its website.