Garnet and Black spring game rescheduled for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to forecasted inclement weather on Saturday, University of South Carolina Athletics Department will reschedule home football and baseball events slated for that day.

The annual spring football game will be moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium and will televised on SEC Network Plus.

The Gamecock baseball team is hosting Arkansas in a three-game series, starting tonight at Founders Park. The Saturday game will be moved to Friday as part of a day-night doubleheader with each game being nine innings. The Friday games will start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network Plus

Fans who have purchased tickets for these events can use them for the new dates. For baseball, the Saturday game ticket will be used for the 2 p.m. Friday game. The Friday game ticket will be used for the 7 p.m. Friday game.

As of Thursday morning, there are spring football game tickets and tickets for each game of the baseball series remaining. All tickets can be ordered at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets.

“With the weather forecast looking rough for Saturday, we thought a spring game on Sunday with dry, clear weather would give our fans a better game day experience,” said Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer . “Our players and coaches look forward to seeing a great crowd Sunday in Williams-Brice Stadium.”

Capacity for the spring football game is set for 15,000 due to COVID regulations. Parking around Williams-Brice Stadium is limited to the State Fairgrounds, Key Road Parking Lot and private lots around the stadium.

Fans wishing a refund on previously purchased spring football game tickets can contact the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office.

Weather forecasts for Saturday call for high percentage of rain and thunderstorms for most of the day. Sunday’s forecast for the spring football game calls for sunny/partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s