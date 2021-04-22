SC Girl Scouts announce statewide litter prevention campaign with Palmetto Pride, beginning Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Girl Scouts across South Carolina are teaming up with Palmetto Pride to start a statewide litter prevention campaign. They made the announcement Thursday at the Statehouse as part of Earth Day.

The four day campaign will include litter pickups statewide, which start this Saturday at 8 a.m. The Girl Scouts will also provide virtual reading and lessons on litter as part of the campaign.