AG Wilson announces sentencing for two men convicted of violent rape and robbery in 2017

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two men were sentenced for a rape and robbery that took place in 2017.

In court Friday, officials say Christopher Cooper was convicted of first degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, criminal sexual conduct first degree, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officials say he was sentenced to life in prison. Authorities say his co-defendant, Craig Cooper, plead guilty to burglary second degree violent, kidnapping, armed robbery, criminal sexual conduct first degree, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officials say Craig Cooper was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to investigators, Christopher and Craig Cooper broke into the victim’s West Columbia home while armed on July 28, 2017. Authorities say they men brutally raped and robbed the victim.