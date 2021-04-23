Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham files paperwork for potential run for governor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham has filed preliminary paperwork for a potential run for governor. According to the State Ethics Commission’s website, on Wednesday, the Charleston Democrat’s name is listed as a candidate in 2022. Cunningham himself has not publicly announced his candidacy.

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement on Cunningham’s potential run, via Twitter: