WATCH: Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer throws out first pitch at baseball game

New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer threw out the first pitch before Carolina’s rubber match against #1 Arkansas Friday night.

A better look at Beamer's first pitch tonight. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/z1K61DqZzh — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) April 23, 2021

The Gamecocks took game two of the series earlier in the day after falling to the Razorbacks Thursday night.