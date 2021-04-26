Ex-US congressman mounts Democratic bid for SC governor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has announced he will vie for his party’s nomination for the 2022 South Carolina governor’s race. Cunningham made his announcement to The Post and Courier on Sunday. So far, he joins Democratic activist Gary Votour. The winner will face an uphill challenge to defeat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. No Republicans have currently filed to challenge the incumbent. Cunningham served one term in the U.S. House before losing his 2020 reelection bid to Republican Nancy Mace.