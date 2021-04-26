One dead after a tree collision on I-20 East in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened on I-20 East at mile marker 83 around 12:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2015 Mercedes Sedan, Karim Fahmy, went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say the front-seat passenger died on scene and Fahmy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say both were wearing their seat belts.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.