Gamecock baseball beats The Citadel 9-5 in midweek matchup

COLUMBIA – Jack Mahoney threw 7.2 innings of shutout baseball and the University of South Carolina baseball team had three home runs, including a grand slam from Noah Myers , in a 9-5 win over The Citadel Tuesday night (April 27) at Founders Park.

Mahoney allowed just five hits, struck out six and walked just one in the win. The 7.2 innings was a career long as he lowered his ERA to 1.10.

Braylen Wimmer opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second. Myers then hit the grand slam in the fourth to make it 6-0 Gamecocks. Carolina scored a run in the seventh on Wimmer’s infield double and Brady Allen made it 9-0 with a two-run home run to center. The Citadel scored five runs in the ninth on a pair of home runs.

Allen was 4-for-5 on the day with two RBI while Wes Clarke had three hits and reached base five times with a pair of walks. Wimmer added three RBI with a pair of hits while Myers drove in four.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina took all three games from The Citadel this season.

Allen set a career high with the four hits in the win.

Clarke tied his season high with three hits.

Mahoney now has 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched.

UP NEXT

Carolina travels to Oxford, Miss., to start a three-game series at Ole Miss Friday night (April 30) at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) at Swayze Field. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.