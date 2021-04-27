SC Senators debate 2021-2022 budget proposal

COLUMBIA (WOLO): South Carolina lawmakers began debating a roughly $10 billion spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year on the senate floor Tuesday.

Last week, the Senate Finance Committee passed a budget plan, which includes an unexpected additional $1.7 billion dollars of federal funding.

Many lawmakers attribute South Carolina’s good financial standing to how the state responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Carolina’s economy is booming because we have come out of the recession stronger than most other states in the country. As a result, we need to make sure we’re putting our tax dollars to the people that were putting their lives on the line, and not only is that our first responders, and our police, but it’s also our teachers in the classroom,” said Senator Mike Fanning (D-District 17).

The $10 billion spending plan includes a 2% raise for state employees, a $1,000 raise for state educators, and funding for one of the hardest hit industries in the state in 2020.

“Every piece of the economy did well during the pandemic except for tourism, except the hospitality industry. The tourism industry is still suffering, and they’re suffering because they can’t get people to come back to work,” said Senator Dick Harpootlian (D-District 20).

Senator Katrina Shealy (R-District 23) says, “the money we’re putting into tourism and the money we’re putting in the industry is gonna help because that time we were down during COVID, it was a big issue. Businesses are coming back.”

Compromises were and will be made on this year’s budget, as Sen. Harpootlian says he thinks the budget should’ve included more money for Medicare expansion.

Still though, on the senate floor Tuesday, at least one senator called it one of the best budgets he’s ever seen.

“It includes a lot of things for a lot of people in the state of South Carolina to move our state forward,” said Sen. Hugh Leatherman (R-District 31).

“I think we’ve got a good budget. Most everyone’s gonna be happy with what’s happening this year. We really tried to spread the love around,” said Sen. Shealy.

After a very difficult year, many senators believe South Carolina will still come out on top.

“This time next year, this economy will be better than it’s ever been before,” said Sen. Harpootlian.

Both senators and house members expect to come back in special sessions after may to deal with the nearly 2 billion dollars of additional and federal COVID-19 relief money.