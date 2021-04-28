Lack of truck drivers could lead to gas shortage this summer

CNN– Gas stations might be running low on gas this summer, due to a truck driver shortage. According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, up to 25% of tank trucks in the fleet are parked heading into this summer. The trade group says it’s because of a lack of qualified drivers.

At this point in 2019, only 10% of trucks were sitting idle for that reason. Many drivers left the business a year ago, when gasoline demand came to a near halt because of pandemic related shutdowns.