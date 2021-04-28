Local Living: Virtual Job Fair, Plant and Flower Sale, Shoe Fundraiser

Here is a list of some of the things taking place in the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are looking for ways to enjoy the Midlands, we have a few ideas in your look at Local Living.

Virtual Job Fair

SC Works is having a Virtual Job Fair Thursday April 29, 2021 for those looking to work in Columbia or Orangeburg.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The employers are looking for multiple jobs in manufacturing, logistics and customer service. Below is a look at the five local companies who are looking to hire new employees.

1.) ADUSA Distribution, LLC

-Selectors and Truck Drivers

2.) DEVRO

-Shirring Utility Operators

3.) Enmarket

-Cashiers, Cook, Managers and Assistant Managers

4.) Husqvarna

– Material Handlers, Assemblers, Welders

5.) BH Management Services, LLC

– Maintenance Technicians

If you’re interested in applying you can click on the link HERE to register

Spring Plant and Flower Sale

If you’ve got a passion for growing flowers and vegetables this spring, or just need some greenery for your home. The horticulture program at Heyward has some options for you.They are hosting a spring plant and flower sale.

It will take place at the Heyward Career and Technology Center Green House, which is located behind the school.

The event is open through this Friday from 9 am to 5pm every day. You’ll be able to find things like indoor plants, baskets and vegetables starting at a dollar!

Keep the Midlands Beautiful Shoe Fundraiser

“Keep the Midlands Beautiful” is hosting their shoe drive fundraiser to raise money for community clean-up efforts.

You can donate your gently worn or new shoes to any of their 22 drop-off sites across the Midlands.

It’s all through the “Fundz-2-Orgs” group to help support micro-enterprises around the world.

You can donate now through June 30, 2021. Drop off locations include, KMB Office, The State Museum and the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce