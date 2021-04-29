LCSD: Gaston man facing charges after deputies seize over 400 grams of cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Gaston has been arrested after deputies found over 400 grams of cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Thursday. Deputies say 46-year-old Shakue Hakeem has been charged with trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of more than 15 MDMA pills and possession of marijuana.

“Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hakeem Thursday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They seized two ounces of marijuana and more than $6,000 in cash.”

Deputies say they obtained a search warrant for Hakeem’s residence where they discovered about four pounds of cocaine in a shed Hakeem said belonged to him. Authorities say they also discovered three guns on the property.