Gamecock baseball falls to Ole Miss in series opener

OXFORD, Miss. – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 5-1, to Ole Miss Friday night (April 30) at Swayze Field.

The Rebels scored a pair of runs in the first and three in the fourth for their scoring. Carolina had two hits on the night, one of them a solo home run in the seventh for Josiah Sightler , his sixth of the season.

Thomas Farr took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in five innings. John Gilreath pitched three scoreless frames for the Gamecocks in relief. Gunnar Hoglund earned the win for Ole Miss, striking out nine in six innings of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Sightler and Andrew Eyster had hits for the Gamecocks.

had hits for the Gamecocks. Gilreath lowered his ERA to 2.31 after tonight’s contest.

Attendance was 8,581, the largest crowd that the Gamecocks have played in front of this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Ole Miss will wrap up the series on Saturday (May 1) with a doubleheader at Swayze Field. The first game will start at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CT) and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. The second game will be at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) and will be televised on SEC Network. This will be the third straight SEC doubleheader for the Gamecocks and both games will be nine innings.