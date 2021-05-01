Gamecock baseball drops doubleheader opener, series to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped the first game of a doubleheader, 7-3, to Ole Miss Saturday afternoon (May 1) at Swayze Field. The Gamecocks will be looking to get a win in the series tonight at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

The Gamecocks jumped out in front in the second on Colin Burgess’ fourth home run of the season. Ole Miss came back with a pair in the second, highlighted by a Justin Bench home run and scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth as Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst each had longballs.

Carolina scored two in the seventh on George Callil’s double to left but that ended the scoring for the Gamecocks.

Brannon Jordan was tagged with the loss for Carolina, striking out four and allowing four hits and four runs with four walks in five innings. Andrew Peters had four strikeouts and allowed four hits and three runs in three innings of relief.

Burgess was 3-for-4 on the day with two runs scored and a run-batted-in while Callil drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

Colin Burgess now has a 20-game reached base streak after his home run in the second.

Ole Miss outhit Carolina 8-7 in the contest.

Carolina did not draw a walk in the game.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Ole Miss ends the three-game series tonight (May 1) at Swayze Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.