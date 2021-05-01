Gamecock baseball falls in doubleheader, swept by Ole Miss in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss broke a 4-all tie with a pair of runs in the fifth as the University of South Carolina baseball team was swept by Ole Miss, 6-4, on Saturday night (May 1) at Swayze Field.

Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second on Wes Clarke’s 16th home run of the season, a mammoth shot that almost hit the scoreboard. Ole Miss answered with two in the second and two in the third, but Carolina came back to tie the game at four in the top of the fifth as Brady Allen brought in George Callil with a single to right. Ole Miss broke the tie in the bottom of the frame on run-scoring singles from Hayden Dunhurst and TJ McCants.

Brett Kerry was tagged with his first loss of the season. He struck out nine in 3.1 innings of relief while allowing six hits and two runs with a walk. Will Sanders started the game for the Garnet and Black, allowing four runs and five hits in two-plus innings of work with two strikeouts. Julian Bosnic pitched the final 2.2 innings of hitless relief, striking out three.

Clarke drove in three runs in the loss. Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham had three hits each for the Rebels.

POSTGAME NOTES

Clarke retakes sole control of first place in the SEC home run race. He was tied with Kentucky’s T.J. Collett coming into the day.

Bosnic now has 30 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched in SEC contests.

This is the first time the Gamecocks have been swept in SEC play this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens a four-game homestand Tuesday night (May 4) against North Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.