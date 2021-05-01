Israel Mukuamu Selected by Dallas in the Sixth Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

University of South Carolina junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 43rd pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 227th pick overall in the 2021 draft.

At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Bossier City, La. product measured in with a height of 6-4 1/8 and weighing 212 pounds. He posted a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 9-11 and bench pressed 225 pounds 13 times.

Mukuamu becomes the fourth Gamecock selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn (1st round – Carolina), linebacker Ernest Jones (3rd round – Los Angeles Rams) and wide receiver Shi Smith (6th round – Carolina). Mukuamu is also the 31st Gamecock defensive back selected in the NFL Draft and the 16th since 2002.

Here is Mukuamu’s bio:

2020

Lanky junior defensive back who was hampered by a groin injury for much of the season… played in six games making five starts… played both cornerback and safety… tied for the team lead with two interceptions… had picks against both Florida and LSU… opted out of the final three games of the season following the dismissal of head coach Will Muschamp … appeared in 31 career games with 19 starts… credited with seven career INTs and 10 pass breakups… invited to the NFL Combine.

2019

Started all 12 games, the opener at safety, then the next 11 at cornerback… tabbed second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and third-team by Phil Steele… finished fifth on the team with 59 tackles… his four interceptions led the team and tied for second in the SEC… it was the most picks for a Gamecock in a season since Skai Moore had four in 2015… ranked fifth in the SEC with 1.08 passes defended, collecting 13 in 12 games… had the best game of his career in the upset win at Georgia… logged a career-high 11 tackles and intercepted Jake Fromm three times, returning one 53 yards for a score… Fromm had entered the game without an INT on the season… became the first Gamecock to record three picks in a game since Patrick Hinton vs. NC State in 1988 and was one of only four players in the country with three picks in a game in 2019… recognized as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week, the College SportsMadness.com SEC and National Defensive Player of the Week, and the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts… also had an interception against Charleston Southern… had eight tackles versus Alabama… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2018

True freshman who enrolled at Carolina in January… played in all 13 games, making two starts… credited with 17 tackles including 2.0 tackle for loss… logged one interception, one PBU and a forced fumble… tallied his first three tackles versus Georgia… intercepted a pass against Chattanooga… had five tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup against Akron in his first career start… the start came at safety after primarily playing cornerback throughout the year… saw extensive action at Clemson and made three tackles… matched his high with five stops as a starter at cornerback in the Belk Bowl vs. Virginia… named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Parkway High School in Bossier City, La., in December 2017… the Panthers posted a 5-6 mark in his senior season… selected to the Offense Defense All-American Bowl… coached by Neil May… originally from Moncks Corner, S.C. but moved to Louisiana prior to his senior year… logged 69 tackles in help the Berkeley Stags go 9-3 in 2016, after they finished 3-7 in 2015… Rivals ranked him as the 19th-best player in the state of Louisiana and the 35th-best safety in the country… named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region team.