Comet Bus System offering Free COVID-19 Vaccine at Transit Hub

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Comet Bus system, Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, is partnering with Health Force, LLC, to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations.

You can get a shot at the COMET Central transit hub, which is located on the corner of Laurel and Sumter Streets.

Hours of Operation

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays: 8:00 a.m.- noon and 2:00p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sundays: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Officials say you have a choice to get either the Johnson &Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

The COMET says Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot, while the Moderna vaccine requires a follow-up shot within 28 days.

Vaccines are free to the public on a first come, first serve basis, say officials.

No appointment is needed, but if you want to make a reservation, call Health Force at 1–844-579-1500 www.HealthForceUs.com