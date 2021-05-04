Fireflies season opener postponed due to rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Columbia Fireflies will have to wait another night before returning to the baseball diamond at SRP Park in Augusta. The season opener against the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday evening was delayed due to inclement weather.

The start time for tomorrow’s contest at SRP Park remains 7:05 pm, and the Fireflies will make up the opener Thursday night with a doubleheader.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park May 11 to take on the Charleston RiverDogs for six games. Tickets are on sale at FirefliesTickets.com.