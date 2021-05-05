Chapin residents get “arrested” for a good cause at the Jail and Bail fundraiser Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a warrant out for some Chapin residents arrests, but all for a great cause! The group Chapin Women in Service, with the help of community members, held a Jail and Bail fundraiser Wednesday.

Volunteer “criminals” were arrested and put into a jail cell until they could raise enough money to “post bail.” Their goal is to help the 200 veterans of the Chapin American Legion Post 193 build a permanent home.

The top bail maker will be awarded the title “Chapin’s Most Wanted.” Their name and title will be announced at the end of the fundraiser.