Deputies in Sumter County still searching for answers in the murder of teen in January 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for information in the death of 17-year-old Antwan Dukes. Dukes was found shot and killed in front of an abandoned home on Wilder Street in January 2020.

A reward of $4,500 dollars is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who may have any information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office AT 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.