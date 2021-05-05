Federal indictment returned for man charged with setting fire to Bishopville’s City Hall and Post Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart, a jury in Columbia returned a multi-count federal indictment in connection with fires that damaged Bishopville’s City Hall and Post Office. Authorities say 61-year-old Jeffrey Albert Scott was charged with three counts of malicious damage to a building by means of fire and two counts of destruction of letter boxes and mail.

According to officials, the indictment alleges Scott set fire to the Bishopville’s Post Office on or about January 19, 2017. Then on or about on December 17, 2020, authorities say Scott is accused of setting fire to the Bishopville’s Post Office again and City Hall. Investigators say this fire destroyed the Post Office and the mail inside.

Officials say Scott plead not guilty to all five charges against him and is currently in custody for related state charges in Sumter.