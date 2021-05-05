Investigators looking for answers in the shooting death of a woman in Santee

Mike Olson,
Shirley Isaac

Shirley Isaac
Source: Midlands Crimestoppers (Image provided by family)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Investigators with Midlands Crimestoppers and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for information about the shooting death of a 43-year-old woman at a residence on Resort Street in Santee. Around 4:30 a.m. on April 20, authorities say Shirley Isaac was killed as a result of being shot. Investigators say there were several other adults and children at the residence at the time, and one child suffered serious injuries after being shot.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMES-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.

Categories: Local News, Orangeburg
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts