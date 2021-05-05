Join the fun with West Columbia’s 5th Annual Art on State event!

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of West Columbia is hosting its 5th Annual Art on State event this Friday!

It will be at the 100 block of State Street from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Anna Huffman, the Communications & Technology Director for the city about what to expect at the event.

You can watch artists painting live on the street, enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants, listen to some live music from bands like The Reggie Sullivan Band and Prettier Than Matt featuring Charles Riley & Collin Danker.

The city’s Meeting Street Artisan Market on 425 Meeting Street, will be open and vendors will sell original art, crafts, foods, and produce.

For more information on the event, visit West Columbia’s website.