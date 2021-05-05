Midlands Gives collects over $3 million, sets new fundraising record

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday afternoon, officials with Midlands Gives announced the total amount raised during this year’s fundraiser. Midlands Gives says they raised $3,343,033 in donations through 21,080 gifts. Authorities say this is a new fundraising record.

“The generosity of our community is inspiring! We are incredibly thankful for the thousands of everyday philanthropists that came together to support our supporters,” says JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “Our region showcased immense resiliency and pride during Midlands Gives Day, despite the pandemic’s continued presence and devastating impact. Thank you to our donors, corporate partners and nonprofits for creating hope and setting new milestones for giving.”

The 18 hour event was hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation. Officials say the fundraiser had 480 local non-profits participating, which is the largest number in Midlands Gives history. Officials say these funds will benefit residents in 11 counties throughout the state.

“With over $155,000 in prize incentives, our generous In Good Company Network inspired giving and helped individual donations go even further,” says Turnquist. “We appreciate the generous corporations and local businesses that understand the importance of philanthropy and its crucial impact on our daily lives. We are grateful for their support during Midlands Gives Day and throughout the entire year.”

Last year, officials say they collected $3,321,683.

You can access the full fundraising leader board at www.midlandsgives.org/leaderboard_npo.