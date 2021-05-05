RCSD need help identifying suspects accused of shoplifting at Dick’s Sporting Goods

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of shoplifting. Officials say they’re wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Two Notch Road. They say the incident happened Monday, March 15 around 7 p.m.

If you have any information or can identify these individuals, call RCSD at 803-576-3000 or submit an anonymous tip to crimesc.com.