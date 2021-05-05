South Carolina names 2022 ‘ Teacher of the Year’

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— One South Carolina educator gets a lesson in appreciation .

Wednesday night State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman announced that the 20-22 Teacher of the Year is Amy Carter, an English teacher from Chapin High School–who has worked as an educator for 21 years.

State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman says Carter beat out other finalists based on her exceptional work in and outside of a class setting. Spearman added,

“Amy’s leadership in and outside her classroom , and dedication to her students have uniquely qualified her for this prestigious honor,” said Superintendent Spearman. “I look forward to seeing her represent South Carolina’s over 55,000 teachers as she advocates for the profession over the next year.”

Carter gets to carry the title of Teacher of the Year through 2022, but that’s not all. She was also awarded $25 thousand dollars and a brand new BMW to use for a year.