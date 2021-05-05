Town of Winnsboro sponsoring free drive-in movie Saturday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you still looking for family plans this Saturday night? How about a free drive-in movie?

The Town of Winnsboro is sponsoring a free movie night! Toy Story 4 will be shown at Pharmacy Lite Packaging on U.S. Highway 321.

Fairfield County first responders will be doing summer safety checks on your child’s car seat before the movie. The safety checks start at 6 p.m. this Saturday, then the movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office also says they will be collecting any unused medication at the event.